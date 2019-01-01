Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Ryan Murphy from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Ryan Murphy from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Murphy, 25 (3/31/93), has tallied 13 points (3-10=13) in 27 games with Iowa this season. He ranks T-1st amongst team defensemen in goals and second in scoring. He recorded five points (2-3=5) and a career best plus-8 rating in 21 games with Minnesota and 28 points (4-24=28) in 48 contests with Iowa last season. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound native of Aurora, Ontario, owns 42 points (8-34=42) and 54 penalty minutes (PIM) in 172 career NHL games during six seasons with Carolina (2012-17) and Minnesota (2017-18). Murphy also appeared in one Stanley Cup Playoff game with the Wild last season.

The right-shot defenseman was originally selected by Carolina in the first round (12th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. Murphy was signed as a free agent by Minnesota on July 1, 2017 and wears sweater No. 6 with the Wild.

The Minnesota Wild plays at Toronto on Thursday at 1 p.m. on FOX Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.

