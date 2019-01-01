Wolf Pack Weekly, January 1-6

The Wolf Pack (15-15-2-2, 34 pts., .500) finished out calendar year 2018 by going 4-1-1-0 in their last six games, to get to the even mark for the season. After snapping a five-game losing streak with their first shutout of the season, a 3-0 home win over Providence December 19, the Wolf Pack swept a pair of games in Rochester in their last action before the Christmas holiday. The club returned to play with a home-and-home against Bridgeport, which yielded a 3-2 regulation loss on Thursday night in Bridgeport and a 3-2 overtime defeat Saturday night at home. The Wolf Pack went to overtime again Sunday at the XL Center, and pulled out a 6-5 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds. John Gilmour had two goals, including the game-winner, in that contest, Gabriel Fontaine also scored twice, and Peter Holland and Ville Meskanen added a goal and an assist apiece.

This week:

The Wolf Pack face their second three-games-in-three-days situation, starting with their second straight home game against Springfield this Friday night. That is a 7:15 PM faceoff, and then the Lehigh Valley Phantoms make their first XL Center visit of the year Saturday night, for a 7:00 game. On Sunday the Wolf Pack head to Providence to take on the Bruins, with faceoff at 3:05.

Friday, January 4 vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida) at the XL Center, 7:15 PM

- This being a Friday-night Wolf Pack home game, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.

- Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Thunderbirds at the XL Center gave the Wolf Pack a split of the first two games of the season between the I-91 rivals. The Thunderbirds took the first meeting October 28 in Springfield, 6-2.

- After their OT loss to the Wolf Pack Sunday, the Thunderbirds are winless in a team season-high five straight games (0-3-2-0) and are 15-11-4-3 on the season for 37 points, three points ahead of the Wolf Pack in the Atlantic Division standings.

- Matt Marcinew scored his first career AHL goal for the Thunderbirds in Sunday's game in Hartford, and Joel Lowry and Anthony Greco had a goal and an assist each.

- At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club. Enjoy $2 beers and $5 appetizers from 5:15 PM until puck drop.

Tickets for this and all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Saturday, January 5 vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

- This is "Pucks and Paws" and Pet Adoption Night at the XL Center. There will be designated sections in which fans can purchase tickets to bring their dogs to the game (click here), and in the XL Center atrium prior to the game, a number of Sonar's lovable, furry friends who are in need of good homes will be on hand.

- The Phantoms (19-10-1-2, 41 pts.) had a 4-0-0-1 run snapped in their last action, a 7-3 home loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday night. That was Lehigh Valley's first regulation loss under new head coach Kerry Huffman, who took over when Scott Gordon was promoted to become bench boss of the parent Philadelphia Flyers.

- This is the second meeting of the year between the Wolf Pack and Phantoms, and Lehigh Valley took the first, winning 7-3 on October 24 at the XL Center.

- Phantoms point-scoring leader Greg Carey comes into the week tied for sixth in the AHL in points, with 16-18-34 in 32 games.

- At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club. Enjoy $2 beers and $5 appetizers from 5:00 PM until puck drop.

- Tickets for this and all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Sunday, January 6 at the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, 3:05 PM

- The Wolf Pack is 4-0-1-0 on the season in head-to-head action vs. the Bruins, and triumphed 4-3 in its only previous visit to Providence, October 13.

- The Bruins finished 2018 one point behind the Wolf Pack in the Atlantic Division standings, with a record of 14-15-5-0 for 33 points.

- Veteran defenseman Cody Goloubef scored two goals for the Bruins in a 4-1 win at Hershey Saturday night, in his return to the lineup after missing the previous 17 games due to injury.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Recent Transactions:

Drew Melanson - recalled by the Wolf Pack from Maine (ECHL) December 20.

Sean Day - reassigned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers from Maine (ECHL) December 27.

Ryan Gropp - reassigned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers from Maine (ECHL) December 27.

Lias Andersson - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers December 28.

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, January 19, when the Wolf Pack host the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:00 PM, the first 1,000 kids 12 years old or younger into the game will receive a free Wolf Pack rally towel, presented by Carvel.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. After this Friday, the Wolf Pack's next Friday home date is January 18, when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a 7:15 PM game.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. The next Family Value Pack game is Wednesday, January 23, when the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town for a 7:00 PM game.

Every Wolf Pack Wednesday home game is a "Winning Wednesday". If the Wolf Pack win at home on a Wednesday, fans can show their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday Wolf Pack home game (some restrictions apply). The Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home game is January 23, a 7:00 PM contest vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

