San Diego Gulls Sign Johno May to Professional Tryout

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed right wing Johno May to a professional tryout (PTO). In addition, the Gulls have released center Jake Marchment from his PTO.

May, 25 (10/16/93), scored 17-13=30 points with 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 35 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL this season. At the time of signing, May ranked second among ECHL leaders in goals, and led Greenville in goals and ranked second in scoring and assists. The 6-5, 205 pound forward has appeared in 43 career ECHL games with the Swamp Rabbits, collecting 18-18=36 points with 26 PIM. In his professional debut on Mar. 23, 2018, May scored the game-winning goal against the Jacksonville Icemen to become the first Greenville player to score a game-winning goal in their debut.

A native of Mahtomedi, Minn., May recorded 22-38=60 points and 74 PIM in 143 games in four seasons at American International College of the Atlantic Hockey Association from 2014-18.

Marchment, 23 (5/20/95), earned two assists (0-2=2) with a +1 rating and 12 PIM in five contests with San Diego this season. The 6-3, 205-pound forward made his Gulls debut on Oct. 6 at Tucson and earned his first career AHL point (assist) on Oct. 20 vs. Bakersfield. A native of Courtice, Ontario, Marchment has appeared in nine career AHL games with San Diego and San Jose (2016-17), collecting two assists.

Marchment returns to the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL with 6-7=13 points and 31 PIM in 21 games this season, in addition to 40-60=100 points with a +9 rating and 138 PIM in 150 career ECHL games with Utah, Colorado, Indy and Allen.

