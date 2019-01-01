De Jong Released from PTO, Barron Reassigned to Utah

January 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Nolan De Jong has been released from his professional tryout agreement and is headed to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, while forward Travis Barron has also been reassigned to the Grizzlies.

Barron has notched two goals and one assist in 20 AHL games this season with Colorado, while De Jong has appeared in one AHL game with the Eagles.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, January 4th at 8:00pm MT.

