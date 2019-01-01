Admirals Sign Two to PTOs

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Scott Savage and forward Jared Van Wormer to professional try-out contracts (PTOs).

Savage joins the Admirals from the Main Mariners of the ECHL where he has three goals and 11 assists for 14 points in 23 games in 2018-19. He split last season between the Cleveland Monsters, where he had three assists in 16 games, and the Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL) where he notched 25 points (7g-18a) in 50 contests. The San Clemente, CA native played four years of collegiate hockey with Boston College.

Van Wormer is averaging a point per game thus far this season with the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL where he has 29 points (13g-16a) in 29 games. The Ferris State University alum tallied 22 goals and dished out 20 assists for 42 points and 27 penalty minutes in 2017-18 with the Mavericks.

Savage and Van Wormer will join the Admirals as they continue their four-game roadtrip on Wednesday night when they travel to the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm.

