Condors Close 2018 with 3-1 Win in Ontario

January 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





ONTARIO, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (16-11-1-1; 34pts) closed 2018 with a 3-1 victory over the Ontario Reign (10-14-3-2; 25pts) on Monday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena. With the win, the Condors have points in seven of their last eight games (5-1-1-1) and move into a tie for third in the Pacific Division.

FIRST PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK - 5 , ONT - 6 SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Patrick Russell (6th) deflected a point shot; Assists: Lagesson, Hebig; Time of goal: 11:10; BAK leads, 1-0

REIGN GOAL: F Brad Morrison (7th) banked in from the bottom of the right-wing circle; Assists: Mitchell, Brickley; Time of goal: 16:00; Game tied, 1-1

CONDORS GOAL: LW Tyler Benson (4th) off a rebound at the top of the crease; Assists: Lowe, Kulevich; Time of goal: 16:24; BAK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 19, ONT - 10 THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: D Ryan Stanton (3rd) blasted a shot from the point off a face-off; Assist: Hebig, Malone; Time of goal: 6:03; BAK leads, 3-1

SHOTS: BAK- 7, ONT - 15 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Benson (BAK) 2. Stanton (BAK) 3. Morrison (ONT)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/4; ONT - 1/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31; ONT - 31

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (4-2-0; 31/30); ONT - Petersen (2-4-3; 31/28)

D Keegan Lowe has six points, all assists, in his last five games

D Ryan Stanton has four points (1g-3a) in five games

The Condors are now 5-1-1-1 in their last eight games

LW Cameron Hebig had two assists and is now tied with LW Joe Gambardella and LW Tyler Benson for the team scoring lead with 21 points

LW Joe Gambardella made his NHL debut with the Edmonton Oilers tonight; he became the fourth Condors player to do so this season and the eighth over the past four years

F Nolan Vesey was recalled from Wichita (ECHL) earlier in the day, but did not dress

Scratches: Wilson, Polei, Vesey, Montoya

