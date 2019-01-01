Colorado Avalanche Recall Goaltender Pavel Francouz

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Pavel Francouz has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. The 28 year-old has gone 13-7-2 with a 2.65 goals-against average, .919 save-percentage and has posted one shutout with the Eagles. This is the second call-up of the season for Francouz who appeared in the Avalanche's game against the Arizona Coyotes on December 22nd, making 21 saves on 22 shots.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, January 4th at 8:00pm MT.

