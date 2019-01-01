Wells Stops Reign to Close 2018

January 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





Bakersfield goaltender Dylan Wells stops 30 of 31 to take the final AHL game of 2018 for the Condors. In his return to Ontario from Los Angeles, Cal Petersen makes 28 saves in the loss.

Date: December 31, 2018

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 9,072

Box Score: https://bit.ly/2SuedW7

Photos: https://bit.ly/2LFJPoW

ONT Record: (10-14-3-2)

BAK Record: (16-11-1-1)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

BAK 0 2 1 3

ONT 0 1 0 1

Shots PP

BAK 31 0/4

ONT 31 1/4

Three Stars:

1) BAK - Tyler Benson

2) BAK - Ryan Stanton

3) ONT - Brad Morrison

GWG: Tyler Benson (4)

W: Dylan Wells (4-2-0)

L: Cal Petersen (2-4-1)

Next Game: Saturday, January 5, 2019 vs. San Jose, 6:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.