Wells Stops Reign to Close 2018
January 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Bakersfield goaltender Dylan Wells stops 30 of 31 to take the final AHL game of 2018 for the Condors. In his return to Ontario from Los Angeles, Cal Petersen makes 28 saves in the loss.
Date: December 31, 2018
Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
Attendance: 9,072
Box Score: https://bit.ly/2SuedW7
Photos: https://bit.ly/2LFJPoW
ONT Record: (10-14-3-2)
BAK Record: (16-11-1-1)
1st 2nd 3rd Final
BAK 0 2 1 3
ONT 0 1 0 1
Shots PP
BAK 31 0/4
ONT 31 1/4
Three Stars:
1) BAK - Tyler Benson
2) BAK - Ryan Stanton
3) ONT - Brad Morrison
GWG: Tyler Benson (4)
W: Dylan Wells (4-2-0)
L: Cal Petersen (2-4-1)
Next Game: Saturday, January 5, 2019 vs. San Jose, 6:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
