Belleville Recalls Beauchemin from Loan

January 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators have recalled forward Francois Beauchemin from his loan with the ECHL's Brampton Beast.

Beauchemin has suited up in 26 games with Belleville this season scoring four times and adding an assist.

In six contests with the Beast, the 22-year-old has a goal and an two helpers.

Belleville is back in action Wednesday against Laval but return home on Jan. 4 to host Charlotte. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.