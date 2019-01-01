Belleville Recalls Beauchemin from Loan
January 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have recalled forward Francois Beauchemin from his loan with the ECHL's Brampton Beast.
Beauchemin has suited up in 26 games with Belleville this season scoring four times and adding an assist.
In six contests with the Beast, the 22-year-old has a goal and an two helpers.
Belleville is back in action Wednesday against Laval but return home on Jan. 4 to host Charlotte. Tickets are available.
