'Canes Recall Renouf from Charlotte

January 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Renouf, 24, has skated in 36 games with the Checkers this season, recording 11 points (1g, 10a) and a team-high four fighting majors. The 6'3", 198-pound defenseman has played 182 career AHL games with Grand Rapids and Charlotte, registering 40 points (6g, 34a). Renouf played three seasons of college hockey at the University of Maine from 2013-16 and signed with the Red Wings as an undrafted free agent on March 10, 2016. The Pickering, Ont., native made his NHL debut with Detroit at Carolina on March 27, 2017 and signed with the Hurricanes as a free agent on July 2, 2018.

The Hurricanes return PNC Arena on Friday to host the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m.

