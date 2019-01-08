Barracuda Recall Defensemen Michael Brodzinski and Cody Donaghey from Orlando

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will have announced that the club has recalled defensemen Mike Brodzinski (@Mbrodzinski20) and Cody Donaghey (@codydonaghey10) from the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL).

Brodzinski, 23, has appeared in 34 games with the Solar Bears this season, logging 19 points (5g, 13a) with a +14 rating. Brodzinski leads Orlando in plus/minus and ranks second among all defensemen in points, goals, and assists.

Brodzinski is in the midst of his third professional season, having split time between the AHL and ECHL over his first two years. In 60 career AHL games, all with San Jose, Brodzinski has 10 points (2g, 8a) and 46 penalty minutes.

The five-foot-11, 194-pound native of Ham Lake, Minnesota was originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round (141st overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Donaghey, 22, is in his second year of professional hockey and first within the Sharks organization after being acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators this offseason. In 34 games played with the Solar Bears, Donaghey has accumulated 23 points (9g, 14a), 22 penalty minutes and a -4 rating.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound native of St. John, Newfoundland is first among Solar Bears defenders in points, goals, and assists. Donaghey has skated in one career AHL with the Belleville Senators during the 2017-18 season.

The Barracuda return to action on Wednesday, January 9 at SAP as the Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings) make their second trip to Northern California this season. Wednesday is five-dollar Wednesday walk-up, where fans can walk up to the box office and find five-dollar tickets for the contest.

