Ho-Sang Returned on Loan to Bridgeport

January 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today that forward Josh Ho-Sang has been returned on loan to the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Ho-Sang, 22, collected two points (one goal, one assist) and a plus-two rating in 10 games with the Islanders during his third professional season. He also recorded 22 points (two goals, 20 assists) in 26 games with Bridgeport this year and became the first AHL player to reach the 20-assist mark. He currently ranks second on the Sound Tigers in helpers and fifth in points.

A Toronto native, Ho-Sang has 89 points (20 goals, 69 assists) in 126 career AHL games with the Sound Tigers. He also boasts 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 53 NHL contests with the Islanders, including his NHL debut on Mar. 2, 2017 against the Dallas Stars. Ho-Sang made his professional debut with Bridgeport on Oct. 15, 2016.

Prior to turning pro, Ho-Sang logged 292 points (82 goals, 210 assists) in 256 games with the Windsor Spitfires and Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2012-16. The Thornhill, Ontario native registered 82 points (19 goals, 63 assists) in 66 games last season, leading Niagara and ranking 15th in the OHL's scoring race. He also finished sixth in assists.

Ho-Sang was selected by the Islanders in the first round (#28 overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers complete a six-game road trip on Friday with their first of two matchups against the Utica Comets this season. The pucks at 7 p.m. inside the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, N.Y. Fans can follow all of the live action online via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

Next Home Game: The Sound Tigers return to Webster Bank Arena on Saturday, Jan. 12 for Military Appreciation Night against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The Sound Tigers boast one of their most extensive and wide-ranging promotional schedules ever for the 2018-19 season.



American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2019

