Weekly: Penguins Set for Showdown with League-Leading Checkers

Weekly Rewind

Friday, January 4 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Grand Rapids 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fought hard to win their first game of 2019, which ended in a shootout against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Ryan Haggerty tallied twice in regulation, while Joseph Cramarossa buried the game-winning goal in the third round of the shootout. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry had 28 saves in regulation and overtime, then followed that up by going three-for-three on stops in the shootout.

Saturday, January 5 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Milwaukee 5

The Penguins fell to the Admirals despite nearly staging a comeback in the third period. Anthony Angello gave Wilkes-Barre/Scranton the lead with a first period power play goal, but Milwaukee got the edge by notching three goals in the second stanza. Jean-S é bastien Dea and Teddy Blueger quickly lit the lamp in the third, but the Penguins were unable to pull even with the Admirals.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Jan. 11 - PENGUINS at Charlotte

The Penguins embark on a two-game road trip against the Checkers, who currently hold the best record in the AHL (27-8-3-0). Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hosted Charlotte at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza twice earlier this season, but narrowly lost both games by thin, one-goal margins. Charlotte All-Star selection Trevor Carrick recorded five points, all assists, during the two previous games against the Penguins.

Saturday, Jan. 12 - PENGUINS at Charlotte

The Penguins continue their back-to-back set against the league's top team, which also happens to be tied for the most goals in the AHL this season (133). Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 5-1-0-0 all-time at Bojangles' Coliseum in the regular season, with Charlotte snapping its five-game skid at home against the black and gold in the Penguins' last visit on Mar. 14, 2018.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has won six-straight times in their first game of a New Year.

- Sam Lafferty is tied for the second-most assists amongst league rookies (19).

- Teddy Blueger has six goals and seven points in his last six games.

- Chad Ruhwedel recorded five points (1G-4A) during his five-game conditioning stint with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

- Anthony Angello is tied for the league's best plus/minus rating amongst rookie forwards (+15).

- Kevin Czuczman played in his 300th AHL game on Saturday, Jan. 5 vs. Milwaukee.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pt%

1. Charlotte 38 27 8 3 0 57 .750

2. Bridgeport 38 21 11 4 2 48 .632

3. Lehigh Valley 35 20 12 1 2 43 .614

4. PENGUINS 38 18 15 4 1 41 .539

5. Springfield 36 16 12 5 3 40 .556

6. Hartford 37 17 16 2 2 38 .514

7. Providence 37 16 16 5 0 37 .500

8. Hershey 36 15 19 0 2 32 .444

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Teddy Blueger 38 16 13 29

Sam Lafferty* 38 5 19 24

Ethan Prow 37 10 13 23

Adam Johnson 38 9 10 19

three players tied

18

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Tristan Jarry 19 10-6-3 2.80 .910 0

Anthony Peters 16 6-7-2 3.19 .892 1

* rookie

^ currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Jan. 11 Charlotte Bojangles' Coliseum 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 12 Charlotte Bojangles' Coliseum 6:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sun, Jan. 6 (D) Chad Ruhwedel Recalled by PIT

