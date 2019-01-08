Comets Sign Cliff Watson to PTO

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed defenseman Cliff Watson to a professional tryout contract.

Watson, 25, has suited up in 19 games with the Kansas City Mavericks this season, recording 10 points (5-5-10). Additionally, he has three assists in nine AHL games split between the Stockton Heat and Hershey Bears this season.

The 6-2, 190-pound defenseman also spent six games in Utica last season, tallying one assist. He has four points (0-4-4) in 17 career AHL games and 40 points (17-23-40) in 63 career ECHL games.

The Sheboygan, WI native was picked in the sixth round, 168th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

