Canucks Recall Adam Gaudette from Comets
January 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled forward Adam Gaudette from the Utica Comets.
Gaudette, 22, has split the season between Vancouver and Utica this season. The Braintree, MA native has registered six points (2-4-6) and 10 penalty minutes in 31 games with Vancouver. He registered his first career NHL goal on Nov. 24 at LA. The 6-1, 183-pound forward has also accumulated seven points (4-3-7) in seven games with the Comets. He set an AHL career-high in goals (2) and tied a career-high in points (3) on Jan. 5 to help the Comets defeat Cleveland 6-2 on Jan. 5.
