Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank

Lehigh Valley Phantoms center Cal O'Reilly (left) and left wing Isaac Ratcliffe vs. the Hershey Bears

Weekly Recap

Wednesday, November 10:

Phantoms 4 - Hershey Bears 1

The Phantoms scored two shorthanded goals on the SAME Hershey power play in dispatching the Bears 4-1 at Giant Center. Jackson Cates and Cal O'Reilly scored just 44 seconds apart on the consecutive shorties representing Lehigh Valley's fastest goals of the year. Felix Sandstrom had 31 saves in the win while Max Willman and Gerry Mayhew also scored.

Friday, November 12:

Providence Bruins 6 - Phantoms 3

Garrett Wilson had a "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" with a goal, an assist and a fight in the same game but it wasn't enough to overcome the potent Bruins' attack at Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. Zach Senyshyn had three goals and an assist to lead Providence. Gerry Mayhew and Brennan Saulnier also scored for the Phantoms in a feisty game that had four fights.

Saturday, November 13:

Springfield Thunderbirds 2 - Phantoms 1 (OT)

The Phantoms went toe-to-toe with the top team in the Atlantic Division and earned a standings point but ultimately fell in extra time on Hugh McGing's 3-on-3 goal. Max Willman scored shorthanded from Morgan Frost in the second period for the team's league-leading fifth shortie of the season. Felix Sandstrom had 28 saves and the Phantoms' penalty kill held the high-flying T-Birds to 0-for-5 on the power play. It was the first time this season that Springfield had scored only one goal in regulation.

Upcoming

Wednesday, Novemer 17, 7:05 - Charlotte Checkers at Phantoms (PPL Center)

- MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

It's Military Appreciation Night presented by Netizen with military acknowledgements throughout the game in support of our area active military and veterans. The Phantoms are 1-1-0 against the Checkers who are the AHL affiliation of the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken. Phantoms' alum Carsen Twarynski returns to PPL Center with his new team after previously playing in 107 games with the Phantoms scoring 18 goals. He also played in 22 games with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Friday, November 19, 7:05 - Phantoms at Rochester Americans

The Phantoms open a three-game road-swing with a clash at the AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres. The Amerks are 7-4-0 and trailing only first-place and unbeaten Utica. Rochester is led by 20-year-old Jack Quinn who has scored 9-7-16. The #8 overall selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft is now tops in scoring among all active AHL rookies.

Saturday, November 20, 4:00 - Phantoms at Toronto Marlies

The Phantoms head north of the border for a Saturday afternoon contest against the top affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs who are 7-4-0. Former Islanders' first-rounder Josh Ho-Sang has found new life in his fresh start with another organization and leads active Marlies players in scoring at 6-2-8. The Phantoms have not traveled to Canada in over two years since a 4-2 win at the Toronto Marlies on January 5, 2020. The trip will represent a homecoming for several Toronto-area and Ontario-born players on the Phantoms including Morgan Frost, Matt Strome, Isaac Ratcliffe, Connor Bunnaman, Garrett Wilson and Cal O'Reilly

Notes and Standouts

-- The Phantoms lead the AHL with five shorthanded goals. Max Willman and Jackson Cates are tied for the AHL lead in shorties with two each.

-- Max Willman has goals in four of the last five games and is tied for the team lead with Gerry Mayhew (6)

-- Morgan Frost has a four-game point streak and has nine points in the last seven games.

-- Felix Sandstrom has started in net in six of the last seven games for Lehigh Valley.

-- Three of Lehigh Valley's five home games this year have gone to overtime.

Team Scoring Leaders

Morgan Frost 1-10-11

Max Wiollman 6-2-8

Gerry Mayhew 6-2-8

Garrett Wilson 2-6-8

Adam Clendening 1-5-6

Egor Zamula 1-5-6

Goaltending Leaders

Felix Sandstrom 3-4-2, 2.79, .911

Sam Ersson 0-2-1, 2.74, .892

Recent Transactions

Nov 15 2021 - Add Charlie Gerard (F) - Recalled from Reading

Nov 16 2021 - Delete Nick Seeler (D) - Recalled to Philadelphia

Nov 16 2021 - Delete Kirill Ustimenko (G) - Reassigned to REA by PHI

Nov 17 2021 - Add Pat Nagle (G) - Recalled from Reading

Upcoming Schedule

Wed, Nov. 17 vs. Charlotte Checkers (7:05)

Fri, Nov. 19 at Rochester Americans (7:05)

Sat, Nov. 20 at Toronto Marlies (4:00)

Schedule Change

The Phantoms have announced a schedule change tht will help fans celebrate a HOCKEY NEW YEAR at PPL Center.

Come join us on January 1 at 6:05 p.m. for the Lehgh Valley Phantoms vs. Bridgeport Islanders.

The game was originally schedule for Feburary 5.

Tickets for all Phantoms home games are available HERE

Upcoming Promotions:

Wednesday, November 17 vs. Charlotte Checkers - Military Appreciation Night Presented by Netizen

Saturday, November 27 vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Thanksgiving Weekend! Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Saturday Night Hockey Live featuring LIQUID A

Friday, December 3 vs. Charlotte Checkers - WFMZ Coat Drive

Saturday, December 4 vs. Hershey Bears - Service Electric Phantoms Ballcap Giveaway Night

Saturday, December 11 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Dan's Camera City. Bring your new teddy bears and stuffed animals to throw onto the ice after the Phantoms score the first goal!

Broadcast coverage of all Phantoms games, home and away, is available on the Phantoms 365 app and on 1470-WSAN. Fans can watch on AHLTV.com and can listen on their Smart Speakers at: "Play Phantoms Radio 24/7." Join Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck, for all the action!

Service Electric Network again provides exclusive television coverage of all Phantoms home games with veteran announcer Steve Degler and Phantoms' alum Steven Swavely on the call from the booth. Kristi Fulkerson reports from ice level and also from the Chickie's and Pete's studio with Dan Fremuth for pregame, intermission and postgame show analysis.

