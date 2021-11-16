Griffins Sign Humitz, McKenzie to PTOs

Grand Rapids, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed left wing Max Humitz and center Brett McKenzie to professional tryouts.

A second-year pro, Humitz will begin his second stint with the Griffins this season. The forward logged one assist in two games this year with Grand Rapids from Nov. 5-6. The Livonia, Mich., native totaled five points (3-2-5) and two penalty minutes in eight appearances with Grand Rapids in 2020-21. Humitz has skated in six games with the Kalamazoo Wings in the ECHL, recording five goals and one assist.

McKenzie has six AHL games to his name with Providence and Chicago but is yet to record his first point. The fourth-year pro made his AHL debut with the Bruins on Feb. 17, 2019 and last played in the AHL on Oct. 11, 2019 with the Wolves. The former seventh-round draft pick by Vancouver has spent much of his career in the ECHL, splitting time with Atlanta, Fort Wayne and Toledo. McKenzie has amassed 115 points (44-71-115) and 105 penalty minutes in 128 outings in the ECHL. Through 10 games this season with Toledo, the center has 10 points (5-5-10), including a three-point (2-1-3) night on Nov. 3 at Indy.

