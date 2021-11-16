CAA Chuck-A-Puck Returns for 2021/22

November 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce that CAA Chuck-a-Puck is back for another season!

The Senators will run CAA Chuck-a-Puck activations at 10 home games this season, giving community teams, organizations and charities a chance to raise some money and be involved in the game day fun. In the 2019/20 season, the CAA Chuck-a-Puck program helped five local organizations raise $17,676 towards their unique causes.

Interested groups are asked to fill out an application form by Friday November 20, 2021, giving some background on their cause, why they would like to be involved in the program and how they plan to use the money that is raised.

Chosen groups will be notified and assigned a game date and will also be provided with a toolkit to sell ticket and puck packages leading up to that game. Each team is responsible for selling a minimum of 100 ticket and puck packages ahead of their respective game, giving a head start on fundraising.

On game day, selected groups will be provided with all of the resources needed to sell the rest of their pucks and raise as much money as possible. That includes dedicated booth space within CAA Arena to setup and tell fans more about your team, organization, charity, or cause.

Single game tickets for all Belleville Senators home games are available via Ticketmaster, with more information on exclusive and exciting group experiences available by visiting bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.