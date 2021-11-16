Blue Jackets Assign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets activated forward Trey Fix-Wolansky off the Injured/Non-Roster List following knee surgery and assigned the Edmonton, AB native to the Monsters. In nine appearances for Cleveland last season, Fix-Wolansky posted 4-5-9 with two penalty minutes and a -6 rating.

A 5'7", 187 lb., right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 22, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 52 appearances for the Monsters spanning the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, Fix-Wolansky tallied 16-19-35 with 34 penalty minutes and a -17 rating. Fix-Wolansky additionally logged 1-1-2 with a -3 rating in three Calder Cup Playoff appearances for the Monsters in 2019.

Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky contributed 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 206 appearances for the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings spanning three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky wore the captain's "C" for Edmonton and was named to the WHL First All-Star Team.

