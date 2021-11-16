Blue Jackets Assign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Monsters
November 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets activated forward Trey Fix-Wolansky off the Injured/Non-Roster List following knee surgery and assigned the Edmonton, AB native to the Monsters. In nine appearances for Cleveland last season, Fix-Wolansky posted 4-5-9 with two penalty minutes and a -6 rating.
A 5'7", 187 lb., right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 22, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 52 appearances for the Monsters spanning the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, Fix-Wolansky tallied 16-19-35 with 34 penalty minutes and a -17 rating. Fix-Wolansky additionally logged 1-1-2 with a -3 rating in three Calder Cup Playoff appearances for the Monsters in 2019.
Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky contributed 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 206 appearances for the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings spanning three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky wore the captain's "C" for Edmonton and was named to the WHL First All-Star Team.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2021
- Griffins Release D.J. King from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins Ready for Contests against Chicago, Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Launch of HSK Authentics - Henderson Silver Knights
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Renew Partnership with Sunnking for 2021-22 Season - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms and Flyers Announce Transactions - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Former IceHogs Team Captain Jared Nightingale Joins Club as Assistant Coach - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Drop Three Tight Games In Week 5 - Syracuse Crunch
- Hunter Shepard Re-Assigned to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Reassign Sam Houde, Chris Ortiz to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Sign Humitz, McKenzie to PTOs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 5 - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Monsters
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Justin Danforth from Monsters
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-0 Loss to Americans
- Monsters Mount Comeback for 4-3 Victory over Amerks
- Monsters Recall D-Man Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings