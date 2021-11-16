St. Louis Blues Assign F Kyle Clifford to Thunderbirds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Blues have assigned forward Kyle Clifford to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

Clifford, 30, has played in two games for the Blues this season, registering one assist.

In 728 career NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Blues, Clifford has posted 65 goals and 75 assists (140 points). He is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014.

With the move, the Blues also activated Oskar Sundqvist from long-term injured reserve.

