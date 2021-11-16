St. Louis Blues Assign F Kyle Clifford to Thunderbirds
November 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Blues have assigned forward Kyle Clifford to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.
Clifford, 30, has played in two games for the Blues this season, registering one assist.
In 728 career NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Blues, Clifford has posted 65 goals and 75 assists (140 points). He is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014.
With the move, the Blues also activated Oskar Sundqvist from long-term injured reserve.
For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2021
- Two Minutes for Thoughts: November 16th, 2021 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Weekly #5: Road Game in Hartford, Hockey Fights Cancer Night on the Docket - Hershey Bears
- CAA Chuck-A-Puck Returns for 2021/22 - Belleville Senators
- St. Louis Blues Assign F Kyle Clifford to Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Detroit Reassigns Brattstrom to Toledo, Fulcher to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins Release D.J. King from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins Ready for Contests against Chicago, Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Launch of HSK Authentics - Henderson Silver Knights
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Renew Partnership with Sunnking for 2021-22 Season - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms and Flyers Announce Transactions - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Former IceHogs Team Captain Jared Nightingale Joins Club as Assistant Coach - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Drop Three Tight Games In Week 5 - Syracuse Crunch
- Hunter Shepard Re-Assigned to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Reassign Sam Houde, Chris Ortiz to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Sign Humitz, McKenzie to PTOs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 5 - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.