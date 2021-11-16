Penguins Weekly

November 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Nov. 10 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Rochester 5

The Penguins fell to the Amerks despite generating a season-high 42 shots on goal. Sam Poulin scored halfway through the final period, but all other attempts were denied by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who was later named AHL Player of the Week.

Friday, Nov. 12 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Charlotte 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returned to the win column with a thrilling victory against Charlotte. The Checkers struck first, but Valtteri Puustinen's team-leading fifth goal of the season evened the score. The 1-1 stalemate persisted until the last three minutes of play, when Chris Bigras notched the game-winning goal for the Penguins. Goaltender Tommy Nappier was credited with his first win of the season.

Saturday, Nov. 13 - PENGUINS 0 vs. Charlotte 4

In the second game of a back-to-back set, the Penguins were blanked by the Checkers. Charlotte's Christopher Gibson made 30 saves, while Cole Schwindt carried the Checkers' offense with a hat trick.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Nov. 19 - PENGUINS at Springfield

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton starts a four-game road trip with a meeting against the division-leading Springfield Thunderbirds. During their last matchup, the Penguins downed the T-Birds in overtime, 4-3. Since 2018, the Penguins' record at MassMutual Center is 6-0-1-1.

Saturday, Nov. 20 - PENGUINS at Providence

The Penguins look to avenge tough loss to the Bruins from earlier in the month, but this time, they face-off at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The Bruins' penalty kill is tied for fifth in the league (87%) and went a perfect five-for-five against the Penguins the last time they met.

Ice Chips

- The Penguins have had a different game-winning goal-scorer in all six of their victories this season.

- Saturday was Michael Chaput's 400th AHL game.

- Jordy Bellerive has recorded four points (1G-3A) in his last five games.

- Nathan Légaré leads all AHL rookies with 39 shots on goal.

- Replacing Filip Lindberg at the start of the third period on Friday, Tommy Nappier became the first Penguins goalie to record a win in a relief appearance since Dustin Tokarski on Dec. 27, 2019 vs. Lehigh Valley.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Springfield 13 9 2 2 0 20 .769

2. Hartford 13 9 3 1 0 19 .731

3. Hershey 13 6 4 2 1 15 .577

6. Charlotte 12 6 5 1 0 13 .542

5. Providence 12 5 4 2 1 13 .542

6. PENGUINS 13 6 6 0 1 13 .500

7. Bridgeport 14 5 6 1 2 13 .464

8. Lehigh Valley 13 3 7 3 0 9 .346

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 13 5 4 9

Jordy Bellerive 12 1 7 8

Sam Poulin* 13 3 3 6

Félix Robert 11 4 1 5

Nathan Légaré* 13 2 3 5

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Louis Domingue 5 1-2-1 2.43 .921 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0

Tommy Nappier* 3 1-2-0 2.65 .915 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Nov. 19 Springfield MassMutual Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 20 Providence Dunkin' Donuts Center 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sat, Nov. 13 (G) Alex D'Orio Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Sun, Nov. 14 (G) Alex D'Orio Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Sun, Nov. 14 (D) Juuso Riikola Reassigned from PIT

Sun, Nov. 14 (D) Pierre-Olivier Joseph Reassigned from PIT

Sun, Nov. 14 (LW) Drew O'Connor Reassigned from PIT

Tue, Nov. 16 (D) Chris Ortiz Reassigned to WHL

Tue, Nov. 16 (C) Sam Houde Reassigned to WHL

Tue, Nov. 16 (D) Dylan MacPherson Released from PTO

Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

