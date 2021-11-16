Phantoms and Flyers Announce Transactions

November 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced three separate transactions.

Defenseman Nick Seeler has been recalled to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Goaltender Kirill Ustimenko has been reassigned by the Philadelphia Flyers from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Forward Charlie Gerard has been recalled by the Phantoms from the Reading Royals.

Seeler, 28, has yet to play in a game with the Phantoms this season despite appearing on the team's roster a few times. Seeler has played in 11 games with the Flyers this season and has 116 NHL games in his career having also played with the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks.

Ustimenko, 22, played in two games with the Phantoms, including one start, on his recent two-week stint with the team. He returns to Reading where he has played in one game so far this year. Ustimenko was a Flyers Round 3 selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft from Gomel, Belarus. His 2020-21 season was cut short when an injury required hip surgery.

Gerard, 25, rejoins the Phantoms after a quick one-game return with Reading on Saturday. The Minnesota-State product from Rocky River, Ohio has played in eight games with Reading scoring 2-2-4. He has yet to appear in a game with the Phantoms. Last year, he spent most of the season with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL where he scored 20-14-34 while also playing in eight games with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL where he scored one goal.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center Wednesday to take on the Charlotte Checkers on Military Appreciation Night presented by Netizen. Military Packs are available to send area active military and veterans to the game. Contact the Phantoms at ticketsales@phantomshockey.com for more information.

Upcoming Promotions:

Wednesday, November 17 vs. Charlotte Checkers - Military Appreciation Night Presented by Netizen

Saturday, November 27 vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Thanksgiving Weekend! Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Saturday Night Hockey Live featuring LIQUID A

Friday, December 3 vs. Charlotte Checkers - WFMZ Coat Drive

Saturday, December 4 vs. Hershey Bears - Service Electric Phantoms Ballcap Giveaway Night

Saturday, December 11 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Dan's Camera City. Bring your new teddy bears and stuffed animals to throw onto the ice after the Phantoms score the first goal!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.