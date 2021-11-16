Amerks Renew Partnership with Sunnking for 2021-22 Season

November 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today a renewed partnership with Sunnking for the 2021-22 season.

Sunnking, the region's leading organization in electronics recycling and IT Asset Disposition services, will be the presenting sponsor of Rochester's home game on Wednesday, Nov. 17 against the Utica Comets in honor of National Recycling Day, which was on Monday.

It marks the third season the Amerks and Sunnking have partnered to promote proper recycling measures. The organizations will team up again later in the season in support of Global Recycling Day on Friday, March 18 against the Cleveland Monsters.

"Teaming up with the Amerks is one of our favorite ways to highlight the importance of electronics recycling and recycling overall," said Sunnking Director of Marketing Robert Burns. "People have more devices than ever, so coming together in our community keeps unnecessary waste out of our landfills. Recycling our used tech helps conserve vital natural resources that keep our neighborhoods beautiful for generations to come. We can't wait to see our community come out to the game and do something good for the environment."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.