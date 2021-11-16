Detroit Reassigns Brattstrom to Toledo, Fulcher to Grand Rapids
November 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye and reassigned netminder Kaden Fulcher to their AHL affiliate from Toledo.
Brattstrom made his AHL debut with the Griffins on Oct. 16 against Milwaukee and has appeared in four games with Grand Rapids, amassing a 0-3-1 record, a 5.32 goals against average and a 0.835 save percentage. The Goteborg, Sweden, native made a season-high 28 saves on Oct. 24 at Manitoba. The fifth-year pro has skated in 125 pro games and holds a 66-46-8 ledger with a 2.32 goals against average.
Fulcher has appeared in six games this season with Toledo and has posted a 3-2-0 record with a 1.77 goals against average and a 0.924 save percentage. His goals against average ranks sixth in the ECHL while his save percentage places seventh. The fourth-year pro spent seven games with Grand Rapids a season ago, logging a 2-2-3 record, a 2.84 goals against average and a 0.905 save percentage with one shutout. The Brigden, Ontario, native has totaled a 20-13-9 pro record with a 2.94 goals against average.
