Hunter Shepard Re-Assigned to Stingrays

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals announced today that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been re-assigned to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Shepard, 26, has appeared in one game with the Bears this season, stopping 21 shots in a 5-2 loss to Charlotte on Nov. 14. He appeared in three games for Hershey last season, finishing with a 3-0-0 record, a 1.00 goals-against average and a .969 save percentage. He recorded a shutout in his first AHL start, making 28 saves in a 2-0 victory over Lehigh Valley on May 2.

With the Stingrays, Shepard is 2-0-0 this season with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage.Last season, the 6'1", 210-pound goaltender played in 21 games with the Stingrays, compiling a 12-6-2 record with one shutout, a 2.55 goals-against average, and a .922 save percentage. He helped South Carolina advance to the Kelly Cup Finals, registering a 7-6 record in the postseason.

The Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, Saturday night at Hartford. The puck drops versus the Wolf Pack at 7:30 p.m. from the XL Center. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

