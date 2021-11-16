Henderson Silver Knights Announce Launch of HSK Authentics

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, November 16, the launch of HSK Authentics, a new authentication program for products coming out of the team's locker room. This program is the team's official and only authorized channel for game-used, game-worn and pro-stock products. The Vegas Golden Knights previously announced the launch of VGK Authentics in the fall of 2019.

"We are extremely excited to bring the all-new HSK Authentics program to our fans in Henderson, a community that continues to be hungry for more hockey in the desert," said Kerry Bubolz, team president of the Golden Knights. "HSK Authentics will give fans the unique opportunity to get an even closer perspective of Henderson hockey."

Items will be collected from the ice or locker room by members of the Silver Knights equipment team, then given to HSK Authentics to be tagged with a holographic sticker and distributed. Each sticker contains a unique identification code that adds an extra element of product security for fans. More information on each item can be found by entering the unique hologram code at www.hendersonsilverknights.com/hsk-authentics/.

HSK Authentics products will be sold at The Livery at Lifeguard Arena starting on Silver Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. PT, with the Silver Knights Nevada Day jerseys. Inaugural season items will be available online at VegasTeamStore.com on Medieval Monday, Nov. 29.

