Phantoms Recall Pat Nagle

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that they have recalled veteran goalie Pat Nagle from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Nagle, 34, has played in nine games with the Royals this year going 5-1-3, 2.64, .926. With 196 career wins, Nagle rates fifth all-time in ECHL history and is first among active goalies.

The Ferris State product only recently received extended opportunities in the American Hockey League. Of Nagle's 40 career AHL games, 32 of them have come in the last two seasons while with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Before 2019-20, one of the all-time great ECHL netminders had never played more than two AHL games in a single season.

In 2019-20, he enjoyed his best AHL season going 9-8-1, 2.32, .920 with Grand Rapids. He took the Toledo Walleye to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2018-19 and he won he Kelly Cup as a rookie with the Florida Everblades in 2011-12 with a league-best 1.42 goals-against average in the playoffs. He was named to the 2017-18 All-ECHL Second Team with a league-leading 37 wins.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Wednesday hosting the Charlotte Checkers on Military Appreciation Night presented by Netizen.

