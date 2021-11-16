Bears Weekly #5: Road Game in Hartford, Hockey Fights Cancer Night on the Docket

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, looking to get back in the win column after dropping two of three games last week. The Chocolate and White, who are 6-4-2-1 and sit at 3rd in the Atlantic Division, are missing numerous key personnel due to injuries and call ups to the National Hockey League, will visit Hartford on Saturday before hosting Charlotte on Sunday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

TEAM INFO:

Record: 6-4-2-1

Standings Position: 3rd in Atlantic

TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Pilon, Sgarbossa, Snively (5)

Assists: Mike Vecchione (7)

Points: Garrett Pilon (11)

Power Play Goals:

Pilon, Sgarbossa, Snively (2)

Shorthanded Goals: N/A

Plus/Minus: Lucas Johansen (+6)

Wins: Pheonix Copley, Zach Fucale (3)

GAA: Zach Fucale (1.73)

SV%: Zach Fucale (.933)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:Wednesday, November 10: Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1

The Hershey Bears dropped a 4-1 decision to the Phantoms at GIANT Center last Wednesday. Hershey's Mike Sgarbossa scored first early in the opening period, but Lehigh Valley tallied four unanswered goals in the second period backed by a power play tally and two shorthanded strikes en route to the victory. The two shorthanded goals for the Phantoms came on the same penalty kill.

Saturday, November 13: Hershey 5, Syracuse 4 (SO)

The Chocolate and White earned a road win on Saturday at Syracuse. Both teams traded goals in a back-and-forth first period, and Hershey opened a 4-2 lead in the second period thanks to a pair of goals that came in a span of only eight seconds from Joe Snively and Ryan Dmowski. Syracuse responded with a pair of goals in the third period to tie the game, 4-4, but a critical late penalty kill from Hershey forced overtime. The game progressed to a shootout where Hershey received goals from Snively and Mike Sgarbossa to secure the win. Goaltender Phoenix Copley made 34 saves and stopped a pair of shots in the shootout to earn the victory.

Sunday, November 14: Charlotte 5, Hershey 2

Hershey ended last week with a loss on home ice to the Charlotte Checkers. Hershey opened the scoring with a highlight-reel goal from Garrett Pilon at 15:39 of the first period, but Charlotte scored a pair of power play goals before the period ended to grab a 2-1 lead. The Checkers struck twice more in the middle frame, and added a goal in the third period to pull away from the Bears. Kole Lind had two goals for the Checkers, and Charlotte was 4-for-7 on the power play.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Saturday, Nov. 20 at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21 vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night with Postgame Jersey Auction, Penn State Health Rally Towel Night (All Fans)

Video Coverage: AHLTV, Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network, TV Coverage (Sunday only): WPMT 43.2, available on Comcast 247, Verizon Fios 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon 88

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

SNIVELY SUCCESS:

Forward Joe Snively has points in three of his past four games, registering seven points (5g, 2a) in that span. He has posted a pair of three-point games in that stretch, and the native of Herndon, Virginia is tied for first on the team in goals (5) and power play goals (2), while ranking second in points (10). Snively has 58 points (25g, 33a) in 97 career games with the Chocolate and White.

GETTING ON THE BOARD:

Several members of the Bears found the back of the net for the first time last week. Forward Beck Malenstyn struck for his first goal of the season last Saturday in Syracuse, while winger Ryan Dmowski did the same, posting his first goal with the Chocolate and White. The goal was assisted by Drake Rymsha for his first point as a Bear, and by Mason Morelli, for his first point of the season. Additionally, Riley Sutter scored his first goal of the season in Sunday's loss, tallying his second AHL goal, and his first marker since Jan. 19, 2020 versus Rochester.

PERFECTING THE PK:

After a strong start to the season, Hershey's penalty kill has hit a bump in the road and will look to get back on track this week. The Chocolate and White have surrendered a power play goal against in four straight games, going just 12-for-20 (60%) on the kill in that span. Despite the recent tough stretch, Hershey's penalty kill has still excelled away from GIANT Center, ranking 8th in the league at 87.5%.

FUCALE LIVES THE DREAM:

Goaltender Zach Fucale was re-assigned to the Bears last Saturday, returning to the Chocolate and White after his sensational NHL debut earlier in the week. After 201 games in the minors, Fucale finally got his chance with the big club, and the 26-year-old goaltender earned a 21-save shutout for the Washington Capitals last Thursday, blanking the Detroit Red Wings on the road, 2-0. Fucale became the first goalie in Washington history to record a shutout in his NHL debut. The netminder is 3-0-2 this season with Hershey, registering a 1.73 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.

FIGHTING FOR A CURE:

On Sunday, the Bears will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night at 5 p.m. versus the Charlotte Checkers. Joining the efforts of the National Hockey League, Hockey Fights Cancer unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. When the Bears take the ice Sunday, the club will trade in Chocolate and White jerseys for Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys that feature lavender accents. Fans are encouraged to wear lavender on Sunday, and thanks to Penn State Health, all fans will receive a lavender rally towel. Special Bears themed "I Fight For" signs are available to download and print HERE, and a limited quantity will also be available throughout the concourse on Sunday. Fans may share their stories and who they fight for on social media by using the hashtags #HBHIFightFor and #HockeyFightsCancer.

