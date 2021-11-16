Connor Corcoran Recalled from Fort Wayne Komets

November 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, November 16, that defenseman Connor Corcoran has been recalled to Henderson from the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Corcoran, 21, has appeared in five games with the Komets this season, totaling two goals and six points. A fifth-round draft pick of the Golden Knights in 2018, Corcoran played in two games with the Silver Knights last season during his rookie campaign. He also recorded three assists in four games with the Komets in 2020-21.

The Markham, Ontario native played in 252 OHL games for the Windsor Spitfires from 2016-20, netting 37 goals and 120 points.

Connor Corcoran, Defenseman

Birthplace: Markham, Ontario

Height: 6-2

Weight: 196 lbs.

Age: 21

Notes:

2 goals and 6 points in five games with ECHL Fort Wayne this season

Appeared in two games with Silver Knights in 2020-21

Selected in the fifth round (154th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft

