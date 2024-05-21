Peters, Sanchez Shine in Durham Shutout of Memphis, 1-0

May 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - Tristan Peters singled home the game's only run in the fifth inning as Durham defeated Memphis 1-0 at the DBAP on Tuesday night.

Peters one-out hit against Memphis' Gordon Graceffo (L, 4-4) scored Rene Pinto from third to give the Bulls (19-27) a 1-0 led. In the seventh inning, Peters made a spectacular diving catch in left-center field to rob Jose Fermin of extra bases.

Angel Sanchez (W, 1-0) worked six scoreless innings after signing with the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this week. Sanchez needed 68 pitches to get through six frames. Justin Sterner tossed two shutout innings, with Tyler Zuber (S, 2) closing out the game in the ninth.

The Bulls managed seven hits in the win, with CJ Hinojosa collecting two singles.

The Bulls continue their six-game series against Memphis (24-22) at 6:35 PM ET on Wednesday. Shane Baz (0-2, 7.88) is expected to start as he continues his major league rehab for Tampa Bay.

