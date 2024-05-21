Peters, Sanchez Shine in Durham Shutout of Memphis, 1-0
May 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Tristan Peters singled home the game's only run in the fifth inning as Durham defeated Memphis 1-0 at the DBAP on Tuesday night.
Peters one-out hit against Memphis' Gordon Graceffo (L, 4-4) scored Rene Pinto from third to give the Bulls (19-27) a 1-0 led. In the seventh inning, Peters made a spectacular diving catch in left-center field to rob Jose Fermin of extra bases.
Angel Sanchez (W, 1-0) worked six scoreless innings after signing with the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this week. Sanchez needed 68 pitches to get through six frames. Justin Sterner tossed two shutout innings, with Tyler Zuber (S, 2) closing out the game in the ninth.
The Bulls managed seven hits in the win, with CJ Hinojosa collecting two singles.
The Bulls continue their six-game series against Memphis (24-22) at 6:35 PM ET on Wednesday. Shane Baz (0-2, 7.88) is expected to start as he continues his major league rehab for Tampa Bay.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 21, 2024
- Omaha Loses Series Opener 8-7 Against Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds' Offense Explodes in Rout of Charlotte in Opener - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers Capture Late-Inning Magic Once Again in 4-3 Walk-off Win Over Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Drop Tuesday's Opener to Sounds, 10-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Edge Jumbo Shrimp 4-3 in 10 Innings - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Two Home Runs Highlight a Close 5-7 Battle Against the Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Peyton Burdick's Record Home Run Caps off Bats' 7-5 Win - Louisville Bats
- Alvarez, Valdez Go Deep Twice, WooSox Hit Six Homers in 20-4 Win over Tides - Worcester Red Sox
- Graceffo Dominates in Memphis Loss to Start Series at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Martinez Homers in Series Opening Loss to St. Paul 3-1 - Buffalo Bisons
- Varland Takes Right Route in Shutting Down Bisons Offense in 3-1 Saints Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Syracuse Emphatically Wins Pivotal Series Opener at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 12-1, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Stumble against Mets - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Peters, Sanchez Shine in Durham Shutout of Memphis, 1-0 - Durham Bulls
- May 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- 'Pigs Smash Red Wings to Split Twin Bill - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Marlins Send Chargois and Hoeing to Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Split Early Doubleheader with Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Welcome Norfolk Tides for Six-Game Homestand - Worcester Red Sox
- Tony Santillan's Fearless Attack Leading to Dominance - Louisville Bats
- SWB Game Notes - May 21 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Storm Chasers Welcome Columbus Clippers to Werner Park - Omaha Storm Chasers
- First Horizon Park to Host MLB's Home Run Derby X - Nashville Sounds
- Durham Bulls to Host MLB's Home Run Derby X Tour in September - Durham Bulls
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 21 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Durham Bulls Stories
- Memphis Douses Durham in Extras, 6-2
- Peters, Sanchez Shine in Durham Shutout of Memphis, 1-0
- Durham Bulls to Host MLB's Home Run Derby X Tour in September
- Durham Bulls Return Home Tuesday: Two Fireworks, Wool E Bull's Birthday & First Responders Appreciation Night
- Bulls Blanked in Series Finale, 8-0