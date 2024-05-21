Marlins Send Chargois and Hoeing to Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' right-handers JT Chargois and Bryan Hoeing will begin injury rehabilitation assignments for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this week, when they take on the Gwinnett Stripers from Coolray Field.

Chargois appeared in 46 games in 2023 for Miami. The righty was slated to be a part of the Marlins 2024 Opening Day roster before a neck injury placed him on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to March 25). After making a rehab stint with Jacksonville from April 21-27, Chargois was placed on the 60-day injured list on May 12.

A native of Sulphur, La., the Marlins acquired Chargois and Xavier Edwards on November 15, 2022 in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suarez. Chargois appeared in 46 games with Miami last season, going 1-0 with a 3.61 ERA in 42.1 innings. He also made three rehab appearances with Jacksonville in 2023, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings.

Chargois was originally selected in the second round of the 2012 draft by the Minnesota Twins. He made his debut in June of 2016 with Minnesota and pitched in 25 games that season.

Chargois played in the Twins' system for six years before being claimed on waivers on February 23, 2018 by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He split time between Los Angeles and Triple-A Oklahoma City during his time in the organization.

Following two seasons with the Dodgers, Chargois took his talents overseas in 2020 and pitched with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball. He made his return stateside in 2021 by signing a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners. He spent the 2021 season with both Seattle and Tampa Bay and had a career year, tossing a career-high 53.1 innings with a 3.00 ERA and a WHIP of 0.94. He remained with the Rays in 2022 and appeared in an additional 46 games with the club.

Over his eight-year big league career, Chargois has appeared in 208 games, accumulating 13 wins and an ERA of 3.55. He has appeared in five postseason games and has a career opponents batting average of .231.

After spending parts of the last two seasons with Jacksonville, Hoeing rejoins the Jumbo Shrimp after being placed on the 15-day injured list on May 3 (retroactive to May 2) with a left hamstring strain.

A native of Batesville, Indiana, the Marlins drafted Hoeing out of the University of Louisville in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB draft. Following the draft, he immediately started with the Batavia Muckdogs of the New York Penn League. After making nine appearances with Class-A short season Batavia, he made his full-season debut with the Beloit SkyCarp in 2021. In 22 starts, he compiled a 7-6 record, posting a 4.83 ERA with 96 punch outs in 121.0 innings.

2022 saw Hoeing split time with Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville before making his major league debut. After posting a 0.35 ERA in four starts with Pensacola, Hoeing was promoted to Jacksonville where he struck out 49 batters in 94.0 innings in 17 starts.

His major league debut came on August 20, 2022 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, where he pitched three innings and tallied two strikeouts. He made eight total appearances in the last three months of the 2022 season.

After earning an invitation to spring training in 2023, Hoeing started the season in Triple-A Jacksonville but he didn't stay for too long. After making seven appearances and posting a 2.35 ERA he was recalled to Miami where he made 33 total appearances and struck out 53 over 70.2 innings, helping Miami reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Prior to his injury, Hoeing has made 11 appearances out of the bullpen for the Marlins in 2024 with a 1.83 ERA in 19.2 innings. Opponents are hitting .183 against the former Louisville Cardinal.

Hoeing is the ninth different Marlin to embark on an injury rehabilitation assignment with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (March 31-April 15), left-hander Braxton Garrett (April 5-May 6), catcher Christian Bethancourt (April 19-24), right-hander JT Chargois (April 21-27; May 21-present), infielder Jake Burger (May 1-6), left-hander A.J. Puk (May 10-13), infielders Tim Anderson (May 18-present) and Xavier Edwards (May 18-present) have also rehabbed with Jacksonville in 2024. Last year, the Jumbo Shrimp had 15 overall injury rehab assignments.

