Alvarez, Valdez Go Deep Twice, WooSox Hit Six Homers in 20-4 Win over Tides

May 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (23-23) scored a WooSox franchise record 20 runs on a season-high six home runs on Tuesday night, a series-opening 20-4 win over the Norfolk Tides (23-23) at Polar Park.

The WooSox scored in seven of their eight offensive innings, becoming the third International League team to reach at least 20 runs this season. Twenty marks the most runs for the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate since the Pawtucket Red Sox scored 21 on August 15, 2000 versus Rochester. Every single batter in the lineup recorded a hit, 14 hits matched a team season-best and 12 walks set a new team-high.

Worcester trailed 1-0 before their first trip to the plate, but three batters in to the bottom of the first, Enmanuel Valdez put his team on top. After a Nick Sogard walk, Valdez ripped a 404-foot two-run home run to center, his fifth at Triple-A and first of two on the night.

A Norfolk run evened the game in the second, but from the third on, the WooSox took complete command of the game on offense. Valdez crushed his second long ball of the night, and his sixth in his first 56 Triple-A plate appearances of the year.

Eddy Alvarez began the road to a rout in the fourth with a two-run shot to right. Mark Contreras walked, and a few batters later, he scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-1 Worcester.

The Tides went to their bullpen in the fifth, and Worcester greeted reliever Nolan Hoffman with four consecutive one-out singles; the last was an RBI knock for Alvarez to extend the lead to five. Contreras worked a bases-loaded walk, and Chase Meidroth capped off the second straight three-run inning with a sac-fly.

In the sixth, the WooSox added five more-Valdez walked to start the frame, then Nathan Hickey annihilated his fifth home run of the year, a 455-foot long ball for runs 10 and 11. Hickey has now homered in consecutive games for the second time in his Triple-A career. After an out and two walks, Alvarez stepped up and became the second Worcester hitter to homer twice in the game, a three-run shot for a 14-3 lead. Alvarez posted a team season-best six RBI and now has 10 RBI in his last three games.

In the seventh, a trio of walks set up a pair of RBI groundouts for Bobby Dalbec and Niko Kavadas, and one batter later, a wild pitch scored a 17th run. Sogard added a three-run jack of his own in the eighth off Norfolk infielder Ryan Higgins to get to 20.

On the mound, Josh Winckowski posted the following line in his first start of the season: 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R/1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K. The right-hander threw 38 strikes on 62 pitches (61%), allowing runs on a first-inning RBI double by Heston Kjerstad and a second-inning run-scoring groundout.

Chase Shugart followed out of the bullpen, striking out three in two innings of one-run ball. Bailey Horn added two scoreless frames behind Shugart, extending his scoreless stretch to six innings over his first four appearances in Worcester. Luis Guerrero finished the night, allowing one run in the ninth.

The WooSox continue the six-game series at Polar Park on Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. against the Norfolk Tides, affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. On the mound, Naoyuki Uwasawa (2-1, 4.88) faces Chayce McDermott (1-2, 3.55). Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 100.1 FM The Pike, 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

