SWB Game Notes - May 21

May 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets (27-16) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (29-15)

Game 45 | Home Game 19 | PNC Field | Tuesday, May 21, 2024 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

Jose Buttó (0-1, 3.60) vs RHP Will Warren (3-2, 6.27)

TIED FOR FIRST: With a doubleheader split on Sunday, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are now tied for first place with the Omaha Storm Chasers. The team has been in sole possession of first place since April 25 and are tied for the first time since April 24.

LAST TIME OUT - SWB took on Syracuse at PNC Field once already this season. It was the home opener for the RailRiders during the first week of April, but unfortunately the first two games were rained out. The teams played a doubleheader on Saturday, but postponed the other until this series. So they will play six games in five days this week. Syracuse holds an early 3-2 lead between the rivals and the two teams will meet up twice more at NBT Bank Stadium in the second half.

AGAINST WORCESTER - The RailRiders have hit .295 on the week, their best average in a series thus far. The team has recorded 21 extra base hits, including 16 doubles. SWB had double digit hits in four out of six games last week. Jose Rojas and Everson Pereira each had eight hits while Rojas and Caleb Durbin drove in four apiece. It was not their best week on the mound as the team totalled a 6.94 ERA.

HE GETS ON BASE- Caleb Durbin extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a hit on Saturday. Teammate Greg Allen is also riding a 13-game on-base streak and Luis Torrens has reached in ten consecutive contests as well.

HAULING IT - The RailRiders have recorded the most steals in the International League with 69 on the season, getting caught just 15 times. Caleb Durbin had his team-high 20th while Brandon Lockridge follows close behind with 15. Durbin is tied with Steward Berroa for first in the International League. Ten players have at least one. The team is third overall in Triple-A baseball to Tacoma who has 90 steals.

CALLED UP CLAYTON - The New York Yankees selected Clayton Andrews to their active roster on Monday. It will be his first time in the big leagues with the Yankees, however he has had four games in the Majors prior. Andrews made 12 appearances with SWB holding a 6.60 ERA in15 innings pitched. The opportunity comes as NYY placed Ian Hamilton on the 7-Day COVID-19 related Injured List.

PERAZA'S WITH US - Oswald Peraza was recently optioned to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre roster after playing one game on a rehab assignment with SWB. He also played in two games with the Tarpons and five with the Patriots. Peraza began the season on the injured list with a right shoulder strain right at the end of spring training. He still remains on the Yankees 40-man roster.

SAVE CENTRAL - The RailRiders recorded a save in both of their wins last week. The team now has the most saves in Minor League Baseball with 17 total. Phil Bickford leads the way with four of his own. Syracuse follows them in the International League standings with 14 as a team.

