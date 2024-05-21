Durham Bulls to Host MLB's Home Run Derby X Tour in September

May 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - The Durham Bulls, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, will host the final event of MLB's Home Run Derby X tour on September 7, 2024.

Major League Baseball today announced that Home Run Derby X, an exciting new baseball format built around power hitting and defensive hustle, will be on display in four U.S. cities in August and September.

Andruw Jones, an all-time Durham Bulls and MLB legend, along with MLB stars Nick Swisher and Jonny Gomes will be joined by stars from softball and women's baseball including Skylar Wallace, Amanda Lorenz, Tiare Jennings and Ashton Lansdell for Durham's Home Run Derby X 2024 stop (with additional players participating in Durham to be announced at a later date).

Home Run Derby X will visit four U.S. cities on its tour, beginning in Fort Wayne, IN (August 10), continuing to Albuquerque, NM (August 23), then proceeding to Nashville, TN (August 31), before culminating at the DBAP in Durham, NC.

"The Durham Bulls are thrilled to host the innovative Home Run Derby X this year", said Durham Bulls General Manager Tyler Parsons. "We're honored to host an event that brings current and former sports legends to the DBAP, and I can't wait for fans to check out the non-stop action that is Home Run Derby X!"

MLB Home Run Derby X is an exciting 3-on-3 co-ed competition built around power hitting and defensive hustle, with events in each city featuring four teams, each led by an MLB legend and female player from softball and women's baseball. Video highlights of last year's inaugural U.S. event in Hartford may be found HERE .

HRDX is a Home Run Derby with defense. A single game takes about 30 minutes. Each player gets one at bat of two minutes thirty seconds. During an at bat the opposing team is in the outfield to make catches. Teams earn offensive points for home runs and defensive points for catches. At the end of the game, the team with the most points wins.

Bonus points are earned by hitting home runs through a centerfield target. During each at bat, batters can call for a hot streak of five swings where everything counts double. In the final minute of an at bat, batters can tag in a teammate to finish with a flourish.

"After participating in Home Run Derby X last year, I can't wait to get back on the stage and hit some bombs for the fans in these four great baseball cities," Swisher said. "The energy and excitement at both events last year was amazing and I was so excited to hear MLB is adding additional stops this year. The fans are going to love it!"

"After seeing the video of last year's events and hearing what a great time the players had last year, I was very excited to be asked to be part of Home Run Derby X this year," said Jones. "The fans won't want to miss this cool version of baseball, and I can't wait to swing for the fences."

Ticket information for Home Run Derby X at the DBAP can be found at www.durhambulls.com.

