Sounds' Offense Explodes in Rout of Charlotte in Opener
May 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (23-23) scored in each of the first six innings and defeated the Charlotte Knights (19-26), 10-3 in the series opener on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.
Brewer Hicklen hit his 99 th career minor league home run in the first inning and added an RBI triple in the third. Wes Clarke blasted a home run in his First Horizon Park debut which was his second in a Sounds uniform.
With the Sounds and Knights knotted at two after two innings, Nashville scored two runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Clarke had a sacrifice fly and Hicklen tripled which gave the Sounds a 4-2 lead in the third inning. A two-out, two-RBI single by Isaac Collins in the fourth inning gave Nashville some breathing room. With another Sounds run scoring on an error, Oliver Dunn ripped a single to right-center to further Nashville's advantage to 8-2 in the fifth. Clarke's blast in the sixth inning capped off the Nashville scoring and furthered the advantage to 10-2.
Nick Bennett settled down after allowing a run in each of the first two innings. His final line was four innings, four hits, two earned runs and three strikeouts. He has nine appearances (five starts) for Nashville this season.
The middle of the Sounds pen was excellent with James Meeker (1.0 IP), Kevin Herget (2.0 IP) and Rob Zastryzny (1.0 IP) posting scoreless outings. The unit combined allowed only two baserunners while striking out five. Abner Uribe capped off the victory with one earned run allowed and two strikeouts.
The Sounds and the Knights play game two of the six-game series tomorrow night. Nashville will send right-hander Chad Patrick (2-1, 3.19) to the bump up against right-hander Chad Kuhl (1-1, 4.70) in the battle of Chads. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park on Tuesday.
Post-Game Notes
Brewer Hicklen launched his ninth home run of the season and his 99 th in his minor league career. Hicklen leads Nashville in home runs (9), total bases (81), and RBI (30).
Oliver Dunn had his first three-hit game with the Sounds. It tied his career high which he has accomplished 12 times with the last occurring on August 2, 2023 at Hartford while playing for Double-A Reading.
Isaac Collins had his second three-RBI game of the season and Wes Clarke had his first three-RBI game in Triple-A. It was Clarke's second home run for Nashville and first at First Horizon Park.
Nick Bennett set his Triple-A single-game high in strikeouts with three. This season for Nashville, Bennett is 1-3, with a 5.11 ERA (24.2 IP/14 ER).
Tyler Black was 1-for-2 with a walk and two hit-by-pitches. It was the first time a Nashville player was hit-by-pitches twice in a game since Patrick Dorrian on September 7, 2023 versus Memphis.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 21, 2024
- Omaha Loses Series Opener 8-7 Against Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds' Offense Explodes in Rout of Charlotte in Opener - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers Capture Late-Inning Magic Once Again in 4-3 Walk-off Win Over Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Drop Tuesday's Opener to Sounds, 10-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Edge Jumbo Shrimp 4-3 in 10 Innings - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Two Home Runs Highlight a Close 5-7 Battle Against the Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Peyton Burdick's Record Home Run Caps off Bats' 7-5 Win - Louisville Bats
- Alvarez, Valdez Go Deep Twice, WooSox Hit Six Homers in 20-4 Win over Tides - Worcester Red Sox
- Graceffo Dominates in Memphis Loss to Start Series at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Martinez Homers in Series Opening Loss to St. Paul 3-1 - Buffalo Bisons
- Varland Takes Right Route in Shutting Down Bisons Offense in 3-1 Saints Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Syracuse Emphatically Wins Pivotal Series Opener at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 12-1, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Stumble against Mets - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Peters, Sanchez Shine in Durham Shutout of Memphis, 1-0 - Durham Bulls
- May 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- 'Pigs Smash Red Wings to Split Twin Bill - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Marlins Send Chargois and Hoeing to Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Split Early Doubleheader with Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Welcome Norfolk Tides for Six-Game Homestand - Worcester Red Sox
- Tony Santillan's Fearless Attack Leading to Dominance - Louisville Bats
- SWB Game Notes - May 21 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Storm Chasers Welcome Columbus Clippers to Werner Park - Omaha Storm Chasers
- First Horizon Park to Host MLB's Home Run Derby X - Nashville Sounds
- Durham Bulls to Host MLB's Home Run Derby X Tour in September - Durham Bulls
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 21 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Sounds' Offense Explodes in Rout of Charlotte in Opener
- First Horizon Park to Host MLB's Home Run Derby X
- Late Rally Not Enough as Sounds Lose to the Jumbo Shrimp in Finale
- Sounds' Win Streak Ends in Shutout Loss to Jacksonville
- Sounds' Bullpen Hangs on for Tight Win in Jacksonville