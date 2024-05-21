Omaha Loses Series Opener 8-7 Against Columbus

May 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers climbed back from a deficit but fell to the Columbus Clippers 8-7 in the series opener Tuesday at Werner Park.

After two scoreless innings, Columbus jumped ahead against Omaha starting pitcher Luis Cessa as the Clippers plated four runs in the top of the third inning with back-to-back two-run hits for a 4-0 lead, though just one of the four runs was earned to Cessa as the Chasers made a pair of costly fielding errors.

The Storm Chasers answered with their first run in the bottom of the fourth inning to move the score to 4-1 as Nick Loftin doubled in Nick Pratto to bring Omaha within three.

In the top of the fifth inning, Clippers' Jhonkensy Noel doubled in another run to increase the lead back to 5-1 in favor of Columbus and knock Cessa out of the game.

Omaha's starter went 4.1 innings, struck out two batters and allowed five runs on six hits before he was replaced by Anthony Veneziano in the top of the fifth inning. Veneziano stranded an inherited runner in the fifth inning and struck out two over on 1.2 scoreless inning.

Major league rehabber Carlos Hernandez reliever Veneziano with a scoreless seventh inning, then Dan Altavilla worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning to keep Omaha within striking distance.

The Storm Chasers brought the game closer in the bottom of the seventh inning, as CJ Alexander singled, Logan Porter walked and Cam Devanney drove them in with a three-run homer to the opposite field, his fifth long ball of the year, to move the score to 5-4 and bring the Chasers a run away from tying.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Loftin drew a walk on a pitch timer violation against Columbus reliever Anthony Gose to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. With two outs, Nate Eaton crushed his fourth home run of the year, a two-run shot to right field, to plate Loftin for the first Chaser lead of the game 6-5.

Walter Pennington entered the last frame for Altavilla to try and earn his third save, but instead wound up charged with his second loss of the season despite striking out three. A hit batter was followed with a game-tying RBI double and two-run homer off the bat of Daniel Schneemann for a 8-6 Columbus lead.

In the bottom half of the ninth, Omaha showed fight as Porter singled, Devanney grounded into a fielder's choice and John Rave doubled to put two in scoring position. Drew Waters used a sacrifice fly to plate Devanney and move the score to 8-7. That was all the Chasers could come away, with as Pratto hit a sharp line drive to right field to end the game, Omaha's hardest-hit ball of the night to conclude the series opener.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against Columbus Wednesday, May 22 at Werner Park with a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch as right-handed pitcher Jonathan Bowlan is slated to pitch for Omaha.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.