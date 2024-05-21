Stripers Edge Jumbo Shrimp 4-3 in 10 Innings

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Jonah Bride homered on Tuesday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp coughed up a ninth-inning lead and lost 4-3 in 10 innings to the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field.

With the Jumbo Shrimp (19-27) ahead 3-2, Sebastian Rivero doubled with two outs in the ninth to keep the Stripers (22-24) alive. David Fletcher followed with an RBI double off Jacksonville reliever Eli Villalobos (1-1) to even the score at three.

After the Jumbo Shrimp failed to score in the top of the 10th, J.P. Martinez started the bottom of the inning as the zombie runner. Yuli Gurriel grounded out, but Eli White's single to right field plated Martinez to win it 4-3 for Gwinnett.

The Stripers led for the majority of the game. Sean Murphy clubbed a long home run two batters into the bottom of the first in the first game of his rehab assignment.

The score remained 1-0 until the fifth. Murphy and Fletcher drew back-to-back one-out walks. After a fielder's choice put runners on the corners, Gurriel cashed in Murphy with a base hit to make it 2-0.

Jacksonville finally got on the board in the seventh. Javier Sanoja led off with a double. Two batters later, Bride cracked a two-run shot to tie the game.

The Jumbo Shrimp took their lone lead in the eighth. Marty Costes led off the frame with a base hit before advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt. Griffin Conine followed with an RBI double to give Jacksonville a 3-2 advantage.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett meet again in Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. contest. LHP Kent Emanuel (0-1, 2.61 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers RHP Taylor Widener (1-2, 4.15 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

