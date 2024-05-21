Stripers Capture Late-Inning Magic Once Again in 4-3 Walk-off Win Over Jacksonville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - In the first swing of his Major League rehab stint with the Gwinnett Stripers (22-24), Sean Murphy blasted a solo home run to center field to put the Stripers in front, but it was the last swing of the night from Eli White that drove in the winning run in the 10th inning as Gwinnett secured a walk-off 4-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (19-27) on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: Murphy demolished a 2-0 pitch from Jumbo Shrimp starter Kyle Tyler off the batter's eye in center field to stake Gwinnett to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. An RBI single by Yuli Gurriel in the fifth made it 2-0 Stripers. Jacksonville tied it on a two-run homer by Jonah Bride in the seventh. A pinch-hit RBI double by Griffin Conine gave Jacksonville a 3-2 lead in the eighth. Down to their last out in the ninth, the Stripers got a clutch RBI double from David Fletcher to tie the score at 3-3. In the 10th, White punched a ball to right field to score J.P. Martinez and give Gwinnett a 4-3 walk-off victory.

Key Contributors: Murphy (1-for-3, homer, RBI) showed no signs of rust on his solo homer in the first. He also threw out a baserunner attempting to steal as he completed 7.0 innings at catcher. Fletcher, Gurriel, and White each collected an RBI. Zach Logue (6.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) worked his second-straight quality start. For Jacksonville, Bride had two of the three RBIs on his homer, while Marty Costes had a multi-hit night.

Noteworthy: The two-run homer by Bride snapped a scoreless streak of 16.1 innings for Logue, the longest from a Gwinnett pitcher this season. The solo home run by Murphy traveled 449 feet to center field, the longest by a Gwinnett batter this season. With a single in the 10th inning, White pushed his on-base streak to 12 games.

Next Game (Wednesday, May 22): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. RHP Taylor Widener (1-2, 4.15 ERA) will start for Gwinnett against LHP Kent Emanuel (0-1, 2.61 ERA). It's Wet Nose Wednesday at Coolray Field, with free entry for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, the berm lawn seating.

