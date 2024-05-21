Two Home Runs Highlight a Close 5-7 Battle Against the Bats

The Mud Hens started the first game of the series against the Louisville Bats with a loss 5-7, but they will have plenty more opportunities to make up for it.

It was the start of another hot series for the Mud Hens in Kentucky this week but there was a slight breeze going out of left field to carry the ball. As the Hens were learning the pitcher's style, they started on base from a few walks. Akil Baddoo didn't settle for a walk, he hit a sharp double to the corner of the left field, which gave Justyn-Henry Malloy the chance to run home. Toledo was up at the top of the first and Baddoo had hit his seventh double for the season.

Keider Montero started the pitching for the Mud Hens tonight and earned them an out by a swing and a miss but there was action in the bullpen early on.

The Mud Hens were wearing the navy-blue jerseys tonight with grey pants and it gave a classic look. The fans were just hoping they were lucky jerseys, we all were looking for a Tuesday night win on the 21st of May.

And the jerseys must've been worth something because Ryan Vilade started the top of the second inning off with a homer to right center field. He must've wanted to give the fans something to take home because the ball went directly to a group of guests enjoying some beverages on the Miller Time party deck. After Andrew Navigato doubled, Malloy easily followed that homer with one of his own homers. He hit the ball in the sky and the wind took it over the fence for him (or it was pure power). He brought in two runs with that hit and the Mud Hens were leading the game four to three.

The top of the third inning included two more walks and Baddoo had the opportunity to not only steal second base but also third base due to a fielder error and he awaited his turn to score with only one out and Vilade in the batter's box. As Vilade fought through a few foul balls he grounded out and it turned into a double play. The Hens would have another chance to hit more homers, though.

Inning four was over before it even started because both teams had earned their three outs quickly, and before we knew it, it was the top of the fifth inning. Jace Jung reached first base on a fly ball to right field. Dillion Dingler followed that with a line drive to center and Jung slid into home plate to increase the lead, to five to three. Montero kept the defense alive during the bottom of the fifth inning. Buddy Kennedy hopped to snag a line drive and he was also battling defensively. After a mound visit, it was time for Montero to clock out after five innings, so Andrew Magno replaced him.

The Hens brought in Bryce Tassin to replace Magno at the bottom of the seventh inning to see what kind of magic he could work. With a swing and a miss, he struck out the first Louisville Bat. He also struck out another Louisville Bat and Vilade was able to catch a pop fly out in right field and that was the three they needed.

The eighth and ninth innings were well fought, they let up a few runs, but this was only the first game in the series. They will be back tomorrow, at the same place and same time.

Notables:

Malloy (1-3, 2RBI, HR)

Vilade (1-3, RBI, HR)

Baddoo (1-2, RBI)

