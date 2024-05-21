Graceffo Dominates in Memphis Loss to Start Series at Durham
May 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game road trip with a 1-0 loss at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) on Tuesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo (4-4) continued his dominance from a week ago. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on five hits, walked none and struck out eight batters in 7.0 innings pitched. Graceffo has allowed just one run in 7.0 innings in each of his last two starts.
Second baseman Cesar Prieto recorded two of the three Memphis hits in the loss. The 2-for-4 game was the left-handed hitter's 16th multi-hit game of the season, the most of any Redbird batter. Prieto now boasts a batting average of .344, fifth best among qualified hitters in the International League. The infielder is second in the league in hits (54) and third in total bases (88).
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, May 28 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
