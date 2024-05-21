Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 21 at Lehigh Valley

May 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (21-20) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (16-26)

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - DH, G1: 11:00 a.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

G1: RHP Thaddeus Ward (1-2, 7.36) vs. RHP Michael Mercado (0-0, 0.35)

G2: RHP Tyler Phillips (4-2, 4.93) vs. RHP Robert Gsellman (0-1, 6.84)

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Rochester Red Wings won their series finale in walk-off fashion against Buffalo in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon, 5-4...this was the Wings' second extra-inning game of the season and first in a nine-inning game...RF JAMES WOOD collected a pair of hits and knocked in a pair of runs in the contest, and 3B TREY LIPSCOMB added a pair of doubles to pace the offense...four Rochester relievers combined to hold Buffalo hitless from the sixth inning on, highlighted by 1.2 hitless innings from RHP LUIS REYES ...SS ERICK MEJIA drew a bases-loaded walk in the 11th to seal the victory, the ninth walk-off of his professional career...the Red Wings travel to Allentown for a six-game series beginning with a doubleheader this afternoon, and RHP THADDEUS WARD takes on IronPigs RHP Michael Mercardo in game one...in game two, which is a makeup game from 4/2, Rochester will play as the home team and RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN toes the rubber against RHP Tyler Phillips.

REACH FOR THE SKYYYY: CF JAMES WOOD extended his on-base streak to 25 games with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the third Sunday, finishing 2-for-4 while adding a walk...this is the longest on-base streak by any player in the International League this season, and longest by a Red Wing since TRAVIS BLANKENHORN reached in 26-straight from 5/4-6/10 in 2023...

Wood averages 94.6 MPH on all batted balls this season, sixth-best among all MLB and Triple-A players (min. 100 AB).

Since the streak began on 4/20 against Toledo, Wood is reaching base at a .469 clip, second-best in the IL over that span.

WALK (OFF) WITH ME: The Rochester Red Wings walked off to win their second series of the season on Sunday after SS ERICK MEJIA drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 11th...this was their third walk-off win of the season, and first walk-off walk since 8/10/2019 against Louisville (CIN)...

This was Mejia's ninth career walk-off and first since 6/30/2022 against Salt Lake (LAA) with Triple-A Tacoma (SEA).

FORGOT ABOUT TREY: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB doubled in the bottom of the fourth to push his hitting streak to six games, finishing 2-for-5 with a pair of two-baggers while adding an RBI and run scored...the righty has now hit base safely each of the six games he has played with Rochester this season...

This is the first time Lipscomb has laced two doubles in a game since 8/17/2023 with Double-A Harrisburg.

THE STORY OF ADIDON: RHP ADONIS MEDINA turned in his sixth consecutive scoreless outing on Sunday, going 1.1 hitless innings while striking out two and only walking one...this is the longest active scoreless appearance streak by a Red Wing and is his second streak of at least four consecutive scoreless games this season...

The right-hander's 1.33 ERA (3 ER/19.0 IP) is the best on Rochester's staff (min. 10.0 IP)...he has not allowed a run in the month of May over 8.1 innings in six appearances.

NO HITS FOR YOU: Four Rochester relievers combined to hold Buffalo hitless Sunday, including 1.1 innings from RHP ADONIS MEDINA , 1.2 from RHP LUIS REYES , 1.1 from LHP JOE LA SORSA , and 1.0 from RHP STEPHEN NOGOSEK ...this is the first time four different Red Wing relievers have turned in at least 1.0 hitless inning in the same game since 9/5/2023 at Syracuse...

Nogosek earned the win in the contest, his first of the season and 10th at the Triple-A level in his professional career.

