Knights Drop Tuesday's Opener to Sounds, 10-3

May 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, TN -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of a six-game road series against the Nashville Sounds by a score of 10-3 on Tuesday night from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN. The loss snapped Charlotte's two-game winning streak.

Charlotte jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to an RBI double from second baseman Braden Shewmake. After the Sounds tied the game in the bottom of the first inning, the Knights fought back to take a 2-1 lead thanks to an RBI single from shortstop Colson Montgomery. The Sounds then took over and scored nine more runs the rest of the way en route to a game one victory.

For Nashville, Brewer Hicklen and Wes Clarke led the way offensively with a home run apiece. Hicklen's home run, his ninth of the season, came in the second inning against Charlotte RHP Jonathan Cannon (1-3, 5.67). In all, Cannon allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits over four innings pitched. He was saddled with the loss.

Clarke hit his second home run of the season in the sixth inning for the Sounds. On the mound for the Sounds, reliever James Meeker (1-0, 3.86) earned the win.

Shewmake led the way for the Knights, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. In all, the Knights tallied six hits on the evening.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) on Wednesday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday night.

