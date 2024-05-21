Martinez Homers in Series Opening Loss to St. Paul 3-1

May 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Orelvis Martinez was able to even the score 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning with his 11th home run of the season. The estimated 422 foot home run came with one out off of Louie Varland. The exit velocity was closed at 106.6 miles per hour on the homer. Martinez also lined out at an estimated 113.6 mph earlier in the game.

However, the Saints answered with a pair of solo home runs that allowed the team to re-take the lead, 3-1. Will Holland led off the top of the fifth inning with a solo homer to left for a one-run lead. It was doubled by Austin Martin with one out in the fifth, extending the lead to 3-1 over Buffalo.

Beau Sulser retired 10 straight batters before allowing the two runs in the top of the fifth inning. The veteran righty came in relief of Yariel Rodriguez who faced four batters on a Major League injury rehab assignment. Hayden Juenger, Brendon Little, and Hagen Danner combined to record 4.1 scoreless innings in relief to keep the Bisons within two runs.

However, Varland was able to scatter just four hits across six innings in his start. It was followed by three innings of scoreless relief. Josh Winder went six-up and six-down in his two innings, while Jorge Alcala used a double play to end the game.

Both teams finished the game with four hits. The Bisons and St. Paul are scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch at Sahlen Field for game two of an overall six-game series in Buffalo.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.