Penguins Recall Phip Waugh from Wheeling

October 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled defenseman Phip Waugh from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Waugh, 24, recorded one point in four games with Wheeling this season. That point was his first pro goal, scored in the Nailers' season opener on Friday, Oct. 18 against the Maine Mariners.

In 16 career games with Wheeling, Waugh has amassed three points (1G-2A).

The McLean, Virginia native also played three years of collegiate hockey at Mercyhurst University. He led the team's defensemen with 10 goals in 2023-24, while also adding four assists for 14 points. In 76 total games with the Lakers, the 6-foot-5 rearguard amassed 19 points (11G-8A).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 30, against the Bridgeport Islanders. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Webster Bank Arena. The Penguins return home on Saturday, Nov. 2 for a showdown against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Game time on Saturday is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.