Eagles Sign Wise to PTO, Kahkonen Returns to Avalanche

October 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







CALGARY, AB. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Jake Wise to a professional tryout agreement. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound center spent the 2023-24 season with the Chicago Wolves and Charlotte Checkers, collecting seven goals and 13 assists in 53 total AHL games.

A third-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Wise spent five seasons at the NCAA level at Ohio State University and Boston University, amassing 25 goals and 59 assists in 125 contests with the Buckeyes and Terriers. The 2022-23 campaign saw him generate 12 goals and 27 assists with Ohio State, earning him a spot on the Big-Ten All-Star Team.

A native of Naples, Florida, Wise spent two seasons at the major junior level with the United States National Team Development Program, posting 39 points in 51 USHL outings. He also represented his country at the Under-18 World Junior Championships, helping Team USA to capture a Silver Medal in 2018.

In a separate transaction, goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen has been recalled from his conditioning loan by the Avalanche.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Texas Stars on Friday, November 1st at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

