Eagles Sign Wise to PTO, Kahkonen Returns to Avalanche
October 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
CALGARY, AB. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Jake Wise to a professional tryout agreement. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound center spent the 2023-24 season with the Chicago Wolves and Charlotte Checkers, collecting seven goals and 13 assists in 53 total AHL games.
A third-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Wise spent five seasons at the NCAA level at Ohio State University and Boston University, amassing 25 goals and 59 assists in 125 contests with the Buckeyes and Terriers. The 2022-23 campaign saw him generate 12 goals and 27 assists with Ohio State, earning him a spot on the Big-Ten All-Star Team.
A native of Naples, Florida, Wise spent two seasons at the major junior level with the United States National Team Development Program, posting 39 points in 51 USHL outings. He also represented his country at the Under-18 World Junior Championships, helping Team USA to capture a Silver Medal in 2018.
In a separate transaction, goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen has been recalled from his conditioning loan by the Avalanche.
The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Texas Stars on Friday, November 1st at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2024
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs SD - Calgary Wranglers
- Belleville Sens and Mackay Insurance to Pay Tribute to 1999 OHL Champion Belleville Bulls - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Reading Power Play Program, Presented by Wendy's®, Returns for 19th Season in 2024-25 - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Fall Short to Wild 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Gabriel Fortier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Earns First Win of 2024-25 Season at Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Eagles Sign Wise to PTO, Kahkonen Returns to Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Game #7 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Abbotsford Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Utah Hockey Club Assigns Forwards Josh Doan and Kailer Yamamoto to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate Diwali Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose's Empey Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Penguins End October on the Road, Start Busy November Home Slate - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins Recall Phip Waugh from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Sign F Kyle Betts to AHL Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blackhawks Recall Phillips from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Recall Blake McLaughlin from Loan to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Look to Improve Upon Best Start in Franchise History - Grand Rapids Griffins
- 38 Special to Perform Post-Game February 8 - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Eagles Sign Wise to PTO, Kahkonen Returns to Avalanche
- Bishop Nets Game-Winner as Wranglers Top Colorado, 2-1
- Calgary Scores Three Unanswered to Defeat Eagles, 3-2
- Four-Goal Third Period Pushes Colorado to 6-1 Win Over Canucks
- Eagles Fall Short in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Abbotsford