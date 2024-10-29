Blackhawks Recall Phillips from Rockford

October 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Phillips, 23, has appeared in two games with Rockford this season. During the 2023-24 campaign, Phillips skated in a career-high 33 games with the Blackhawks, posting six assists. He also notched 14 points (4G, 10A) in 29 regular-season games with the IceHogs. Additionally, he posted two assists in four Calder Cup Playoff games in 2023-24.

Rockford is back in action Friday, November 1st as the road trip concludes in Grand Rapids. The IceHogs and Griffins meet for the second time this season with a 6:00pm CT puck drop.

The IceHogs are back home inside the BMO Center on Saturday, November 2nd to host the Chicago Wolves. It's "Day of the Dead Night" in Rockford with a "Hammy Sugar Skull Bobblehead" Giveaway and Jersey Auction. Click here for tickets.

American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2024

