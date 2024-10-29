Bears Host Phantoms, Checkers

October 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (6-1-1-0) continue the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they return home from a successful three-in-three road trip and get to settle in for five consecutive games on home ice, including three this week at GIANT Center. Hershey hosts Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, before taking on Charlotte on Saturday and Sunday.

2024-25 TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Ethen Frank (7)

Assists: Alex Limoges (6)

Points: Ivan Miroshnichenko (10)

Power-Play Goals: Ivan Miroshnichenko (3)

Shorthanded Goals: N/A

Plus/Minus: Ethan Bear (+7)

Wins: Hunter Shepard (5)

GAA: Hunter Shepard (1.40)

SV%: Hunter Shepard (.955)

Only includes qualified players

UPCOMING LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, Oct. 28

Day Off

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Morning skate, 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

Thursday, Oct. 31

Practice, 11 a.m. at GIANT Center

Friday, Nov. 1

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Saturday, Nov. 2

Morning skate, 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

- Friday, Oct. 25 - Hershey 2 at Providence 1

- Saturday, Oct. 26 - Hershey 6 at Springfield 2

- Sunday, Oct. 27 - Hershey 2 at Providence 1

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS:

Wednesday, Oct. 30 - Hershey vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

College Night and Enck's Trophies and Screen Printing T-Shirt Giveaway - The first 500 college students in attendance will receive a free t-shirt.

Saturday, Nov. 2 - Hershey vs. Charlotte Checkers, 7 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

Toyota Back-to-Back Calder Cup Champions Keychain Night - The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a back-to-back Calder Cup Champions keychain, courtesy of Toyota.

Sunday, Nov. 3 - Hershey vs. Charlotte Checkers, 5 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

David A. Smith Team Photo Night - The first 6,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2024-25 Hershey Bears team photo, courtesy of David A. Smith.

Team Autograph Night - A post-game autograph session will take place on the ice for 75 minutes.

Video Coverage: AHLTV on FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network, Capitals Radio Network

All times Eastern

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

SHEP-HERDING THE FLOCK:

Hunter Shepard is off to a 5-0-0 start, the best of his AHL tenure to open the season. In that time, the netminder has posted a 1.40 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage with one shutout, and his 147 saves are the most of any Eastern Conference goaltender (second only to Calgary's Devin Cooley). His 60 career victories with Hershey are now tied with 1980 Calder Cup champion netminder Dave Parro for 14th in franchise history.

NELSON ON CUSP OF TOP 10 WINS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY:

Already seventh all-time in AHL history with 412 coaching victories between Oklahoma City, Grand Rapids, and Hershey, Todd Nelson is also moving up the franchise leaderboard, as the bench boss earned his 103rd victory with the Bears on Sunday, moving him into a tie with Bruce Boudreau for 12th in franchise history. His next win will move him into a three-way tie with Spencer Carbery and Gary Inness for 10th in club history.

GAME-WINNING GLORY FOR FRANK:

Ethen Frank netted his team-leading third game-winning goal of the 2024-25 campaign in Sunday's victory at Providence, and is tied with Charlotte's Aidan McDonough for the league lead. Since joining the Bears late in the 2021-22 season, the sharpshooting winger has led the active roster with 17 game-winners, and currently sits in a three-way tie with Les Duff and Rob Shearer for 24th on the franchise list. Hershey's all-time leader in game-winning goals is Dunc Fisher (42).

SGARBOSSA RECALLED:

The Washington Capitals announced on Monday that forward Mike Sgarbossa had been recalled from Hershey. The center's eight assists led the Bears and ranked second overall in the AHL at the time of his recall, and his five power-play points were also tied for the league lead.

COMEBACK KIDS:

In each of Hershey's three games this past weekend, the Bears surrendered the first goal, only to eventually come away with the win. Hershey is off to a 3-0-0-0 start when scoring first this season, but the team has also posted an impressive 3-1-1-0 record when surrendering the first goal of the game.

ROCK-TOBER:

With a 6-1-1-0 record, the 2024-25 iteration of the Bears have already matched last season's win total for the month of October (6-2-0-0). A win on Wednesday against Lehigh Valley would make this season's squad just the ninth team in club history to record at least seven wins in October; the most recent team to do so was the 2009-10 team, which went 7-4-0-0 in the season's opening month, and four of the previous eight teams to do so went on to win the Calder Cup.

PHANTOM MENACE:

The Bears face the Phantoms on Wednesday for the first of 10 meetings during the 2024-25 campaign. Last season, Hershey went 8-2-0-2 against Lehigh Valley in 12 contests, and the club has earned at least five wins on home ice against the Phantoms in each of the last five seasons. Wednesday marks the 306th meeting between the clubs since the Phantoms franchise began in Philadelphia during the 1996-97 season; Hershey owns a lifetime 154-104-8-22-17 record against the Phantoms in the regular season.

CHECKING IN:

Hershey also welcomes Charlotte to town this weekend for the first two of eight total meetings this season. Last season the Bears posted their largest win total against the Checkers with a 5-3-0-0 record; both teams took two games on GIANT Center ice. The Bears are 30-25-1-2 in 58 regular-season meetings with Charlotte since the Checkers entered the AHL in 2010-11. Charlotte is tied with San Jose for the league's best offense, averaging five goals per game.

POWERED UP:

This week's matchups with Charlotte and Lehigh Valley will see the top three teams in the league on the power play. Hershey ranks third at 27.5% (11-for-40), while Lehigh Valley ranks second at 28.6% (6-for-31), and Charlotte leads the pack at 38.7% (12-for-31).

BEARS GREAT FISHER TO THE AHL HALL OF FAME:

The American Hockey League announced last week that right wing Dunc Fisher will be inducted as part of the Class of 2025 as part of the festivities to take place during the upcoming 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, to be hosted by the Coachella Valley Firebirds in early February. Fisher is Hershey's all-time leader in goals with 260 and was inducted into the club's Hall of Fame in 2014.

ROAD WARRIORS, THE SEQUEL:

The Bears are off to a 4-0-0-0 start on the road, matched only by the Western Conference-leading Calgary Wranglers, continuing Hershey's strong play away from home in recent seasons. During the 2023-24 campaign, the Bears set a franchise record for road points percentage in a single season (.736) after going 24-7-0-5 in 36 road games.

BEARS BITES:

Ivan Miroshnichenko is tied for second in the AHL in shots on goal with 27, while Ethan Bear's 17 shots ranks fifth in the league among defensemen...Bear's plus/minus of +7 is tied for first among defensemen and is tied for second among all skaters...Spencer Smallman needs two more points for 100 in his AHL career...Hershey is 4-0-0-0 to begin the year against Atlantic Division opponents...Hershey's Chase Priskie and Charlotte's Trevor Carrick are the only defensemen in the league with two power-play goals...Rookie forwards Alex Suzdalev and Zac Funk both made their AHL debuts over the weekend, while defenseman Dmitry Osipov made his season debut; only injured defensemen Logan Day, Nicky Leivermann, and Jon McDonald have yet to appear in a game for the Bears this season.

