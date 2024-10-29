Game Day Preview - CGY vs SD
October 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Keep the streak alive.
The Wranglers look to add to their win streak when they host the San Diego Gulls tonight at 7 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS.
The Matchup
Let's have a game.
The Wranglers sit atop the Pacific Division and lead the league in points, riding high on a wave of momentum.
They've shown a remarkable ability to shift gears when trailing, a testament to their resilience and teamwork.
"There's no quit and everyone wants to keep the streak going," said Clark Bishop, the standout forward who netted both game-winning goals in the recent double header against the Colorado Eagles.
Clark Bishop shares his thoughts on the game following the 2-1 win. pic.twitter.com/l9lkKcHZYA
- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) October 27, 2024
The Gulls sit ninth in the Pacific Division with a 2-4 record but come into this matchup with a recent 4-1 victory over the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday.
Players to Watch
Centre Rory Kerins leads the Wranglers in goalscoring and is second in the league for points, getting his first apple against the Eagles in Sunday's matinee.
Bishop, as mentioned above, has been the hero in the most recent games.
Coach Trent Cull recognized the effort of Bishop.
"I was really happy to see Bish (Clark Bishop), I thought he's been working and doing some hard stuff, to get rewarded was awesome in the third."
Former Wrangler Oscar Dansk returns to the 'Dome between the pipes for the Gulls.
How to Watch
Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.
