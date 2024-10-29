Moose's Empey Suspended for Two Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Manitoba Moose forward Tyson Empey has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Rockford on Oct. 27.

Empey will miss Manitoba's games on Friday (Nov. 1) and Saturday (Nov. 2) vs. Milwaukee.

