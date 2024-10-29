Belleville Sens and Mackay Insurance to Pay Tribute to 1999 OHL Champion Belleville Bulls

October 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators will celebrate one of the City of Belleville's most memorable sports moments this season, hosting a Belleville Bulls Tribute Night to recognize the 1999 Ontario Hockey League Champions in partnership with Mackay Insurance, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, when the B-Sens host the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres).

Bulls teams made three OHL finals appearances in the club's 34-year history, however, the 1998-99 group was the only one to lift the J. Ross Robertson Cup, skating to a 39-22-7 record and led by Justin Papineau who had 99 points (52 goals, 47 assists) during the regular season. The 1998-99 Bulls would go on to dispatch the Sudbury Wolves (4-0), Ottawa 67s (4-1), Oshawa Generals (4-1), and London Knights (4-3), en route to claiming the title on home ice, at the Yardmen Arena (now CAA Arena), on May 11, 1999.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the 1999 Belleville Bulls OHL Championship, the Belleville Senators will don the Bulls' black and gold uniforms from the 1999 season that evening, with those jerseys being auctioned off postgame via DASH Online Auctions. The B-Sens will also welcome back some members of the 1999 Bulls and other Bulls alumni to celebrate the occasion by taking part in a pregame ceremony and helping to unveil a new banner, recognizing the history and legacy of the OHL Bulls at CAA Arena.

Fans can meet some of their favourite former Bulls players (from the 1999 team and others) at our first intermission Signing Station and also take pictures with the Ontario Hockey League Championship Trophy, the J. Ross Robertson Cup!

Tickets for the Belleville Bulls Tribute Game recognizing the 1999 OHL Champions and all games through the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.